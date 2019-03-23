Comey condemns GOP in WAPO op-ed, says Republicans wrong about publicizing Mueller report

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:51 AM PT — Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Former FBI director James Comey inserted himself back into the news cycle by writing an op-ed in the Washington Post about the special counsel investigation.

In his column Monday, Comey said Robert Mueller’s final report needs to be held to a stricter standard than Republicans are suggesting. He claimed those who argue attorney general William Barr doesn’t need to publicly release Mueller’s report are wrong.

Justice Department regulations say Mueller’s report will be given to Barr, which will make recommendations about what steps to take next.

Despite clear headlines, Comey’s op-ed hits a familiar theme of his by blaming Republicans for obstructing the special counsel investigation.

“The president of the United States is lying about the FBI, attacking the FBI, and attacking the rule of law in this country. How does that makes any sense at all? Republicans used to understand that the actions of a president matter, the words of a president matter, the rule of law matters, and the truth matters. Where are those Republicans today?”

— James Comey, former FBI director

Speculation has increased over the past couple weeks regarding the Mueller report. Multiple outlets have claimed the special counsel may deliver his final report to the attorney general sometime in March.