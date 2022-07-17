Comedian Craig Robinson cancels Charlotte, N.C.

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:04 PM PT – Sunday, July 17, 2022

A North Carolina man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly opening fire inside a local comedy club where comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform. According to reports Sunday, 36-year-old Omar James McCombs was charged with nine charges relating to the incident, including assault and possession of a firearm as a felon.

“I’m performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Robinson said in a Instagram video. “There was an active shooter in the comedy club. So they moved us over to this place where there’s a concert going on so I thought I’d just share with y’all.”

The venue located right next to the club is where he was told to evacuate. Robinson is best known for playing Darryl in the TV show “The Office.” He is also known for his roles in the movies “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “Pineapple Express.”

“I’m safe. I’m cool,” he stated. “It was wild. I was in the green room and they’re like ‘everybody get out!’ It was a moment for sure.”

This is video of the scene. Lots of police cars are still here and dozens of customers are outside waiting to see if the show will continue. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ENmTg8cLCM — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) July 17, 2022

Witnesses said James entered the club just after 9 p.m. waving his gun while demanding everyone to leave the building. About 50 customers were inside and dozens more were outside. No one was hurt during the incident and Robinson had to cancel his performance. He later shared a statement on his Instagram.

“Thank you to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly,” he voiced. “Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes. Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs. Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”

Chief Johnny Jennings echoed that sentiment saying he was proud and thankful for all the CMPD staff involved in de-escalating the incident.

McCombs is currently being held in a local jail on a $90,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: 4 Dead In Texas Apartment Complex Shooting