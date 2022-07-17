Trending

Comedian Craig Robinson cancels Charlotte, N.C.

In this April 20, 2020, photo, comedian Craig Robinson performs at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles. A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina Saturday night, July 16, 2022 shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

In this April 20, 2020, photo, comedian Craig Robinson performs at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 7:04 PM PT – Sunday, July 17, 2022

A North Carolina man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly opening fire inside a local comedy club where comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform. According to reports Sunday, 36-year-old Omar James McCombs was charged with nine charges relating to the incident, including assault and possession of a firearm as a felon.

“I’m performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Robinson said in a Instagram video. “There was an active shooter in the comedy club. So they moved us over to this place where there’s a concert going on so I thought I’d just share with y’all.”

The venue located right next to the club is where he was told to evacuate. Robinson is best known for playing Darryl in the TV show “The Office.” He is also known for his roles in the movies “Hot Tub Time Machine” and “Pineapple Express.”

“I’m safe. I’m cool,” he stated. “It was wild. I was in the green room and they’re like ‘everybody get out!’ It was a moment for sure.”

Witnesses said James entered the club just after 9 p.m. waving his gun while demanding everyone to leave the building. About 50 customers were inside and dozens more were outside. No one was hurt during the incident and Robinson had to cancel his performance. He later shared a statement on his Instagram.

“Thank you to the Comedy Zone security and staff for getting us to safety quickly,” he voiced. “Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes. Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs. Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”

Chief Johnny Jennings echoed that sentiment saying he was proud and thankful for all the CMPD staff involved in de-escalating the incident.

McCombs is currently being held in a local jail on a $90,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: 4 Dead In Texas Apartment Complex Shooting

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE