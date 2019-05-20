Colts sign QB Chad Kelly



FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly (6) looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Aug 11, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly (6) looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

May 20, 2019

Quarterback Chad Kelly will get another chance in the NFL.

Kelly, 25, signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. He last played for the Denver Broncos and was released in October 2018 on the heels of an arrest for criminal trespass.

Englewood (Colo.) Police Department said a man had entered a residence on South Lincoln Street shortly after 1 a.m. An occupant at the residence chased the man out, and a search ensued. Kelly had been attending a Halloween party at teammate Von Miller’s house prior to the late-night incident.

At the time, he was the Broncos’ No. 2 quarterback behind Case Keenum.

Kelly has no guarantee to be more than a training camp arm. The Colts are locked into their top two quarterbacks, Andrew Luck and Jacoby Brissett, and Phillip Walker is currently listed behind them on the depth chart.

Myriad off-field issues caused Kelly to be drafted much later than his talent might have suggested. The final pick in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Kelly ran into disciplinary issues at Clemson. He was dismissed from Clemson in April 2014 for conduct detrimental to the program.

In December 2014, he was arrested following an altercation outside a bar in Buffalo, N.Y., and avoided criminal charges after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and being ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

He finished his college career at Mississippi.

–Field Level Media