Colts’ Rivers throws 400th career touchdown pass

September 28, 2020

Philip Rivers became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 career touchdown passes when he connected with Indianapolis Colts teammate Mo Alie-Cox on a 1-yard scoring pass in the second quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The pass to his tight end on first-and-goal from the Jets 1-yard line gave Indianapolis a 14-7 lead with 14:13 left in the first half.

Rivers also became the sixth player to reach 60,000 career passing yards when he completed an 11-yard pass to Nyheim Hines on the Colts’ final offensive play of the first half. He finished with 217 passing yards and the one TD pass in the Colts’ 36-7 rout of the Jets, leaving him with 60,065 passing yards.

Rivers is in his first season with the Colts after spending 16 seasons with the Chargers — the first 13 in San Diego, the last three in Los Angeles.

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints entered Sunday as the all-time leader with 550 touchdown passes. Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is second with 547 after throwing three scoring passes Sunday.

The other players in the 400-touchdown club are Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and Dan Marino (420).

The same five players have topped 60,000 yards — Brees (77,888), Brady (75,324), Manning (71,940), Favre (71,838) and Marino (61,361).

–Field Level Media