Colombia’s Grupo SURA reports net profit of 406,748 billion pesos in Q4



FILE PHOTO: The Grupo Sura logo is seen at its headquarters in Medellin, Colombia, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez FILE PHOTO: The Grupo Sura logo is seen at its headquarters in Medellin, Colombia, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

February 25, 2022

(Reuters) – Net profit at Grupo SURA, Colombia’s largest investment company, amounted to 406,748 billion pesos ($103 million) in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of 61.3 billion pesos posted in the same period a year before, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Grupo SURA’s total revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to 6.59 trillion pesos.

(1 dollar = $3,940.20 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chris Reese)