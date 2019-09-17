Colombian fracking halt does not block ‘investigative’ projects: court



FILE PHOTO: A wall with the carved phrase that reads "Superior Council of the Judiciary, Council of State" is seen on the facade of the Palace of Justice in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s top administrative court on Tuesday clarified that a moratorium on fracking it upheld last week does not impede “investigative” pilot projects, surprising oil companies and environmental activists.

Three magistrates from the Council of State, which is tasked with ruling on administrative matters, had maintained a temporary moratorium on the use of hydraulic fracturing, known as fracking, amid ongoing arguments in a wider case regarding using the oil and gas drilling technique in the Andean country.

“The court advises that the reach of this decision does not impede the development of comprehensive investigative pilot projects,” the Council said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Christian Schmollinger)