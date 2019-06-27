Trending

Colombia cocaine production dropped in 2018

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:56 AM PT — Thursday, June 27, 2019

While drug smugglers continue attempts to bring their product across the southern border into the U.S., a partnership between America and Colombia is having a positive impact.

According to a report released by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), the amount of cocaine being grown in Colombia fell for the first time in six-years in 2018. This comes after a time when the total acres of cocaine farmland was increasing, which also resulted in more people taking the drug as well as an increase in cocaine-related deaths from 2014 to 2017.

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2012 file photo, police patrol a coca field as hired farmers uproot coca shrubs as part of a manual eradication campaign of illegal crops in San Miguel on Colombia’s southern border with Ecuador. The Trump administration is reporting on Wednesday, June 26. 2019, that coca cultivation and cocaine production in Colombia dropped slightly in 2018 for the first time in six years, but it remained at historically high levels. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

Colombia’s ambassador told reporters former President Juan Manuel Santos’s way of doing things was falling apart during a time when Obama was in the White House. This all began to change when Ivan Duque took over in 2018. He credits President Trump’s administration for the turn around.

ONDCP Director Jim Carroll, who wrote the report, praised Colombia’s president. He said Duque has cut down on coca farms by 56-percent more than Santos. Carroll said maintaining a strong partnership between Colombia and the U.S. will help to stop deadly drugs like cocaine from reaching U.S. streets.

