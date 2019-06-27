Colombia cocaine production dropped in 2018

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:56 AM PT — Thursday, June 27, 2019

While drug smugglers continue attempts to bring their product across the southern border into the U.S., a partnership between America and Colombia is having a positive impact.

According to a report released by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), the amount of cocaine being grown in Colombia fell for the first time in six-years in 2018. This comes after a time when the total acres of cocaine farmland was increasing, which also resulted in more people taking the drug as well as an increase in cocaine-related deaths from 2014 to 2017.

Colombia’s ambassador told reporters former President Juan Manuel Santos’s way of doing things was falling apart during a time when Obama was in the White House. This all began to change when Ivan Duque took over in 2018. He credits President Trump’s administration for the turn around.

ONDCP Director Jim Carroll, who wrote the report, praised Colombia’s president. He said Duque has cut down on coca farms by 56-percent more than Santos. Carroll said maintaining a strong partnership between Colombia and the U.S. will help to stop deadly drugs like cocaine from reaching U.S. streets.