Colo. SoS candidate Tina Peters claims over half of test

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Sunday, July 31, 2022

A Republican secretary of state candidate was granted a recount as a logic and accuracy test produced interesting results. Colorado Secretary of State candidate Tina Peters got the recount after she raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars. A Mesa County clerk and recorder claimed that a logic and accuracy test of the voting machines in El Paso County spit out over half of the 4,000 test ballots for adjudication.

Less than one percent should be adjudicated according to experts familiar with the machines. Due to this alleged inaccuracy, Peters is demanding El Paso county detain the machines and conduct a hand recount. Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold has denied a hand recount every time it has been requested. She said state law only allows for a machine recount.

Tina peters files law suite on dominion voteing machines calls el paso sheriffs to pick up machines to audit. Get loud co pic.twitter.com/AvUXbALFak — mike @1 maga love trump!!!! (@mke12009) July 31, 2022

On top of that, Peters has been targeted by Griswold’s office since the 2020 election when Peters allegedly tampered with voting machines to try and prove fraud. Just before the recall was granted she turned herself in and had to post bail after she emailed Mesa County clerks to ask for a hand recount of ballots which supposedly violated a restraining order.

NEW: Arrest warrant issued for Tina Peters for violation of a protection order & bond conditions. She's barred from contacting the Mesa County clerk's office, but emailed the election director about a hand recount of her lost primary. (First reported by @OldNewsman) #copolitics https://t.co/agNsaA4z0S — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) July 21, 2022

Peters supposedly lost the June primary for secretary of state by about 90,000 votes. However, questions emerged both before and after the election over winner Pam Anderson’s associations with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Anderson worked with Zuckerberg’s election fund program which flooded local jurisdictions nationwide with hundreds of millions of dollars to get out the vote in mostly Democrat areas in 2020.

Peters believes that after numerous pre-election polls had her ahead and open questions about Anderson’s association with Zuckerberg, she is the rightful winner of the nomination to take on Griswold in November.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Set Of Human Remains Found At Lake Mead Amid Drought