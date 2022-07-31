Trending

Colo. SoS candidate Tina Peters claims over half of test

FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. State officials announced that Peters, a prominent Colorado election conspiracy theorist, will get a recount after all, now that she has raised $256,000 to pay for the review of her loss in the Republican primary for secretary of state. The Secretary of State’s office says it’ll perform the recount by Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

FILE – Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Sunday, July 31, 2022

A Republican secretary of state candidate was granted a recount as a logic and accuracy test produced interesting results. Colorado Secretary of State candidate Tina Peters got the recount after she raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars. A Mesa County clerk and recorder claimed that a logic and accuracy test of the voting machines in El Paso County spit out over half of the 4,000 test ballots for adjudication.

Less than one percent should be adjudicated according to experts familiar with the machines. Due to this alleged inaccuracy, Peters is demanding El Paso county detain the machines and conduct a hand recount. Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold has denied a hand recount every time it has been requested. She said state law only allows for a machine recount.

On top of that, Peters has been targeted by Griswold’s office since the 2020 election when Peters allegedly tampered with voting machines to try and prove fraud. Just before the recall was granted she turned herself in and had to post bail after she emailed Mesa County clerks to ask for a hand recount of ballots which supposedly violated a restraining order.

Peters supposedly lost the June primary for secretary of state by about 90,000 votes. However, questions emerged both before and after the election over winner Pam Anderson’s associations with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Anderson worked with Zuckerberg’s election fund program which flooded local jurisdictions nationwide with hundreds of millions of dollars to get out the vote in mostly Democrat areas in 2020.

Peters believes that after numerous pre-election polls had her ahead and open questions about Anderson’s association with Zuckerberg, she is the rightful winner of the nomination to take on Griswold in November.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Set Of Human Remains Found At Lake Mead Amid Drought

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE