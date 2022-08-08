Colo. deputy killed in line of duty, suspect found dead

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:33 AM PT – Monday, August 8, 2022

Authorities confirmed the death of the suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Colorado deputy. Suspect John Paz, 33, was found dead Monday, but authorities have not yet released details surrounding his death.

Paz is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Andrew Peery Sunday night as Peery, along with several other deputies, responded to a shooting at a home near Colorado Springs. Officials said when deputies arrived on the scene, they were immediately met with gun fire.

RIP El Paso County, CO Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery who was shot and killed in the line of duty tonight. https://t.co/Ws9qNU51c2 pic.twitter.com/sV4cKtnRqx — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) August 8, 2022

“One of our deputies was struck by at least one round,” announced Sheriff El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. “Our deputies returned fire with at least one round and after additional personnel arrived on scene. They immediately rendered aid and lifesaving measures. Our deputy, 39-year-old deputy Andrew Peery, was killed in the line of duty.”

El Paso County Deputies raising the flag to half staff this morning to honor Deputy Andrew Peery who was killed last night in the line of duty. ⁦@KOAA⁩ pic.twitter.com/vmRfX5OOUi — Caroline Peters (@CarolineBPeters) August 8, 2022

Peery was a highly decorated SWAT operator for the El Paso County Sheriff’s office. He is survived by his wife and two children.