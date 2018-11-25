College football notebook: UCF QB Milton’s surgery a success



Nov 23, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) lays on the ground after an apparent injury and South Florida Bulls head coach Charlie Stronga nd UCF Knights head coach Josh Heupel come over during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

November 25, 2018

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton underwent emergency surgery Friday night after suffering a serious leg injury against South Florida, and his family issued a statement Saturday afternoon updating his condition.

“The Milton family would like to express gratitude for all of your thoughts, prayers and concerns,” the statement read. “McKenzie’s Surgery was successful and he is recovering well. We would like to thank the medical staffs at Tampa General Hospital, University of South Florida and the sports medical staff at UCF for their superb care. McKenzie looks forward to rejoining his teammates in Orlando and supporting them in their quest to bring another conference championship to our program.”

The family statement has been the only update to his condition. Christian Bruey, the sports anchorman at television station WFTV in Orlando, Fla., reported Saturday morning that Tampa General Hospital would not be releasing any news about Milton.

The injury occurred in the second quarter Friday night when Milton carried the ball as he ran toward the USF sideline. As Milton was tackled, his right leg bent at an awkward angle, and USF coach Charlie Strong and his staff immediately recognized the severity and moved their players away from the field. Milton was taken off the field on a stretcher and to the hospital, ESPN reported at halftime.

–A longtime behind-the-scenes leader of the Michigan marching band died Saturday morning, hours before her team met rival Ohio State.

The university athletic department announced on Twitter that Maggie St. Clair, the director of operations for the University of Michigan marching band, passed away unexpectedly after suffering a medical emergency just before she was set to leave for the game in Columbus, Ohio.

The Michigan band website said this was her 30th season with the band and her 42nd year working at the university.

–Purdue’s Jeff Brohm reiterated that he plans to remain as the Boilermakers coach amid speculation that continues to label him as the top choice to become coach at Louisville.

Brohm was asked in his press conference after Saturday’s 28-21 victory over Indiana if he would be part of Purdue’s future. “Yes, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “This is a program that has a long history, a long tradition. We have to get it back.”

Brohm, 47, has been a hot name for the Louisville job since the school recently fired Bobby Petrino. Brohm grew up in Louisville and was the starting quarterback for the Cardinals for two seasons (1992-93).

–Field Level Media