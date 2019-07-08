Cohu says restrictions on Huawei hurting customers



FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in front of the Huawei logo during during the 'Electronics Show - International Trade Fair for Consumer Electronics' at Ptak Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, Poland, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in front of the Huawei logo during during the 'Electronics Show - International Trade Fair for Consumer Electronics' at Ptak Warsaw Expo in Nadarzyn, Poland, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

July 8, 2019

(Reuters) – Semiconductor testing company Cohu Inc <COHU.O> said on Monday U.S. restrictions on China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is hurting its customers’ business.

The United States restricted Huawei from buying U.S. goods in May, saying the firm’s equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. The move ratcheted up trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)