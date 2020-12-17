Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs- WSJ



FILE PHOTO: A Coca-Cola truck makes its way through downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: A Coca-Cola truck makes its way through downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

December 17, 2020

(Reuters) – Coca-Cola Co is cutting 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in the United States, as part of its restructuring efforts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The cuts represent roughly 12% of the company’s U.S. workforce and will be made through a combination of buyouts and layoffs, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/coca-cola-to-cut-2-200-jobs-11608231600?mod=latest_headlines, citing a company spokesman.

Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)