Coca-Cola meets second-quarter revenue expectations, ups 2019 forecast

July 23, 2019

(Reuters) – Coca-Cola Co <KO.N> on Tuesday broadly met second-quarter revenue expectations after eight consecutive beats and raised its revenue forecast for the full year on the strength of demand for its sparkling soft drinks and coffees.

Net revenue rose 6.1% to $10 billion in the second quarter ended June 28, a touch above the estimate of $9.99 billion, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said it expected a 5% growth in organic revenues in full-year 2019, compared with its previous projection of a about a 4% rise.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)