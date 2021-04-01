Coca-Cola CEO condemns Ga. voting law amid boycott pressure

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:48 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Several Georgia-based companies appear to be caving to the cancel culture movement in the wake of an election law controversy.

In an interview on Wednesday, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey condemned Georgia’s new voting law, calling it “unacceptable.” This came after Democrats and voting rights advocates claimed the bill was meant to enable voter suppression.

In response, activists led calls for boycotts of companies who didn’t refute the election changes, which will include restrictions on ballot drop boxes and added voter ID requirements.

Republicans have defended the new law, saying it’s necessary to avoid fraud and secure future elections. However, after standing their ground, companies are now bowing to pressure and changing their tune.

“This legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards, and it does not promote principals we have stood for in Georgia around broad access voting, around voter convenience, about ensuring election integrity,” Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey stated. “This is frankly just a step backwards.”

Meanwhile, the CEOs of Delta Airlines and Citibank have also conceded to Democrat demands and issued similar statements.