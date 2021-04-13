Trending

CNN’s Gupta breaks from network stance, says COVID could come from lab

FILE – Sanjay Gupta arrived at Sean Parker and the Parker Foundation’s Gala Celebrating a Milestone in Medical Research in Los Angeles. on April 13, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:35 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta debunked his network’s stance on COVID-19, and said the virus likely came from the Wuhan lab.

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

 

“There’s reason to suspect this is the origin of the virus. It’s a big virology lab right in Wuhan that happened to be studying bat coronaviruses,” Gupta said. “Just from an Occam’s razor standpoint, finding the simplest explanation, it would make sense.”

In a recent interview, Gupta appeared to defend former CDC chief Robert Redfield, after CNN criticized him for saying COVID-19 likely came from the Wuhan lab.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listened during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images)

 

CNN, along with the Chinese Communist Party and the Biden administration, has continued to claim the virus emerged naturally, but Gupta appears to disagree.

“I don’t think anybody who says, ‘well this obviously came from the wet market,’ you say, well where’s the evidence behind that? There was lots of people who had never been to that wet market who became infected, had no contact with anybody at the wet market,” Gupta explained. “There’s all these open questions, and even the World Health Organization now, Tedros, the head, has said all options, all possibilities are still on the table.”

Gupta also criticized the World Health Organization for allowing the Chinese government to control its probe into the origins of COVID-19. He admitted we may never find out the truth due to this suspected cover-up.

