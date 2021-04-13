CNN staffer admits network makes ‘propaganda’ for Democrat Party

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:41 AM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

A CNN staffer admitted that his network is producing propaganda for the Democrat Party.

A new report by Project Veritas showed CNN technical director Charlie Chester admitting his network has fabricated false stories to make Democrat candidates and causes look good. He also admitted CNN has intentionally exaggerated coronavirus fears.

BREAKING: Part 1 – @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’ MORE BOMBSHELLS: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2r#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/0G33tF83jr — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 13, 2021

Chester went on to suggest CNN is going to whitewash Joe Biden going forward and focus on the so-called global warming agenda, which may include calls for “climate lockdowns.”