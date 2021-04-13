Trending

CNN staffer admits network makes ‘propaganda’ for Democrat Party

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 11:41 AM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

A CNN staffer admitted that his network is producing propaganda for the Democrat Party.

A new report by Project Veritas showed CNN technical director Charlie Chester admitting his network has fabricated false stories to make Democrat candidates and causes look good. He also admitted CNN has intentionally exaggerated coronavirus fears.

Chester went on to suggest CNN is going to whitewash Joe Biden going forward and focus on the so-called global warming agenda, which may include calls for “climate lockdowns.”

MORE NEWS: Sen. Wicker says corporate tax hikes on small businesses is job killer

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE