CNN reporter claims impossible to know baby’s gender at birth

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:25 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

CNN has ignored science to perpetuate their liberal agenda, this time saying it’s impossible to know a baby’s gender. On Tuesday, the network posted an article claiming “there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.”

This came in response to Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R-S.D.) recent executive action, which blocked biological male student athletes from competing with females.

Only girls should play girls’ sports. Given the legislature’s failure to accept my proposed revisions to HB 1217, I am immediately signing two executive orders to address this issue: one to protect fairness in K-12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics. (1/3) — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 29, 2021

Despite mainstream media’s apparent denial of biological sex, Noem asserted this does not represent the views of most Americans.

“I think a lot of people agree that only girls should be playing in girls sports,” Noem stated. “My goal is really to protect our kids, make sure we don’t have boys playing in girls sports at the K-12 level and then also at the collegiate level.”

Regardless, the CNN reporter argued in his article about Noem that using biological sex to determine sports teams is far “too complicated.”