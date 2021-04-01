CNN reporter claims impossible to know baby’s gender at birth

Trending

The Cable News Network (CNN) logo adorns the top of CNN's offices on the Sunset Strip, January 24, 2000 in Hollywood, CA. CNN was hit with job cuts earlier this week after CNN's parent company, Time-Warner, Inc., completed its merger with America Online, Inc. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:25 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

CNN has ignored science to perpetuate their liberal agenda, this time saying it’s impossible to know a baby’s gender. On Tuesday, the network posted an article claiming “there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.”

This came in response to Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R-S.D.) recent executive action, which blocked biological male student athletes from competing with females.

Despite mainstream media’s apparent denial of biological sex, Noem asserted this does not represent the views of most Americans.

“I think a lot of people agree that only girls should be playing in girls sports,” Noem stated. “My goal is really to protect our kids, make sure we don’t have boys playing in girls sports at the K-12 level and then also at the collegiate level.”

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Regardless, the CNN reporter argued in his article about Noem that using biological sex to determine sports teams is far “too complicated.”

