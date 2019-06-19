CNN cuts away from MAGA rally, network switches feed after crowd chants ‘CNN sucks’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:03 AM PT — Wednesday, June 19, 2019

A crowd of spectators broke into an anti-CNN chant during President Trump’s kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida Tuesday.

The chant started just minutes into the president’s speech Tuesday after he pointed out the “fake news media” covering the event. He referenced his 2015 campaign announcement, and called it a defining moment in American history.

The president then asked the people in the room to tell the people in the back about the achievement, referring to the mainstream media.

Shortly after, CNN cut away from its live broadcast of the rally and moved on to other news. During the broadcast, CNN anchor John Berman said the president reverted to some of the same themes since he began running for president. Supporters of the president have said that was exactly his point.