Brian Stelter gives final sign off at CNN

UPDATED 7:36 AM PT – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Commentator Brian Stelter departs CNN as the network tries to rebrand itself amid plummeting ratings. Stelter bid his audience farewell on the final episode of his “Reliable Sources” over the weekend.

The host thanked disgraced former CNN President Jeff Zucker and the network for giving him the freedom to cover topics of his choice. Despite his departure, Stelter said CNN is crucial for a functioning democracy and free society.

Stelter’s removal was likely due to CNN’s attempt to showcase more unbiased reporting as the network saw a 90 percent drop in ratings in 2021. Meanwhile, 45th President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to comment on his departure. He noted: