CNN: Brian Stelter is out, ‘Reliable Sources’ show canceled

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Thursday, August 18, 2022

Left-wing media pundit Brian Stelter is officially out at CNN. The network confirmed on Tuesday that they are canceling his poorly-rated show ‘Reliable Sources.’ The company also announced that they are parting ways with the chief media correspondent entirely.

The staunch critic of former President Trump has hosted the weekly media news show since 2013. Stelter’s show has suffered tanking ratings. This month alone his numbers were down a whopping 41 percent compared to what they were the same time last year.

The network said it wishes him well in his future endeavors. Stelter will host his final show on Sunday.

