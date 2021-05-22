Trending

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo apologizes for advising brother Andrew Cuomo amid numerous scandals

FILE -New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about the COVID-19at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. CNN said Thursday, May 20, 2021 it was “inappropriate” for anchor Chris Cuomo to have been involved in phone calls with the staff of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, where strategies on how the governor should respond to sexual harassment allegations were allegedly discussed.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

FILE -New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, left, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, right. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:46 AM PT – Saturday, May 22, 2021

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing criticism for aiding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), in handling his sexual harassment claims. Cuomo tried to save face by apologizing on his broadcast Thursday after the Washington Post reported he advised his brother on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations, while encouraging him to stand his ground. The younger Cuomo reportedly participated in multiple strategy calls with the New York governor and gubernatorial aides.

Cuomo addressed the report stating, “when my brother’s situation became turbulent, I became looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers, that did include some of his staff. I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again.”

The CNN anchor admitted he cannot be objective when covering his family and claimed he never tried to influence the network’s coverage. Cuomo concluded by expressing how he was truly sorry.

ALBANY, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: A plane pulls a banner reading “New Yorkers Say: Cuomo's Got To Go!” over the New York State Capitol in response to the sexual harassment allegations made by numerous women against Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 17, 2021 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for UltraViolet, Women's March, Girls for Gender Equity)

ALBANY, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: A plane pulls a banner reading “New Yorkers Say: Cuomo’s Got To Go!” over the N.Y. State Capitol in response to the sexual harassment allegations made by numerous women against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for UltraViolet, Women’s March, Girls for Gender Equity)

 

However, he repeatedly had Gov. Cuomo on his show over the past year to discuss his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, before the nursing home death count scandal and sexual harassment allegations had come to light. Many are criticizing the CNN anchor over the conflict of interest, saying he crossed a journalistic line.

In a statement, CNN acknowledged how it was inappropriate for Chris to engage in conversations with the governor’s staff while claiming he had not been involved in covering Cuomo’s scandal.

MORE NEWS: Jackson: Jihad Squad Damages Democrats By Supporting Hamas

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE