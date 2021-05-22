CNN anchor Chris Cuomo apologizes for advising brother Andrew Cuomo amid numerous scandals

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:46 AM PT – Saturday, May 22, 2021

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is facing criticism for aiding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), in handling his sexual harassment claims. Cuomo tried to save face by apologizing on his broadcast Thursday after the Washington Post reported he advised his brother on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations, while encouraging him to stand his ground. The younger Cuomo reportedly participated in multiple strategy calls with the New York governor and gubernatorial aides.

Cuomo addressed the report stating, “when my brother’s situation became turbulent, I became looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers, that did include some of his staff. I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again.”

The CNN anchor admitted he cannot be objective when covering his family and claimed he never tried to influence the network’s coverage. Cuomo concluded by expressing how he was truly sorry.

However, he repeatedly had Gov. Cuomo on his show over the past year to discuss his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, before the nursing home death count scandal and sexual harassment allegations had come to light. Many are criticizing the CNN anchor over the conflict of interest, saying he crossed a journalistic line.

In a statement, CNN acknowledged how it was inappropriate for Chris to engage in conversations with the governor’s staff while claiming he had not been involved in covering Cuomo’s scandal.