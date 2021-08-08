Close ally of Kremlin critic Navalny leaves Russia amid crackdown – RT and REN TV cite sources



FILE PHOTO: Lyubov Sobol, a Russian opposition figure and a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, speaks with journalists after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva FILE PHOTO: Lyubov Sobol, a Russian opposition figure and a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, speaks with journalists after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Lyubov Sobol, a prominent ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has left Russia days after being sentenced to parole-like restrictions amid a crackdown on the opposition, Russia’s RT and REN TV channels cited sources as saying on Sunday.

The outlets said she had flown to Turkey on Saturday evening. Sobol could not be reached for comment. Her allies declined to speak on her behalf.

The 33-year-old is one of the most well-known faces of Navalny’s entourage and had stayed behind in Moscow as other close political allies fled fearing prosecution ahead of September’s parliamentary elections.

