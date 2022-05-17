Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Angela Plowhead discusses Buffalo shooter red flags

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:36 AM PT – Tuesday, May 17, 2022

The Buffalo mass shooting suspect had a history of mental health red flags. Government officials told the Buffalo News that he “made statements indicating that he wanted to do a shooting, either at a graduation ceremony or sometime after.”

The accused shooter was also hospitalized for a mental evaluation after threatening classmates. He posted a hate filled manifesto online. Also, security guards stopped the suspect at the same supermarket recently.

Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Angela Plowhead joined OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss how all these red flags were missed.