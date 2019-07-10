Clinical Djokovic destroys Goffin to reach semis



Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his quarter final match against Belgium's David Goffin REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

July 10, 2019

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON (Reuters) – Top seed Novak Djokovic recovered from an edgy start to deliver a devastating display that crushed the spirit of 21st-seeded Belgian David Goffin in straight sets on Wednesday and sent the defending champion surging into the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Goffin will wonder just what happened after he looked the better player in the early stages and broke for a 4-3 lead in the first set. Half an hour later he had lost 10 games in a row and the match was effectively over as Djokovic, relentless with his accuracy, went on to triumph 6-4 6-0 6-2.

It was a display of Djokovic at his clinical best as the Serb soaked up the early punches without panic then slowly but surely imposed himself in every aspect of the contest to such an extent that Goffin was left flailing.

Djokovic, who has lost only once at a Grand Slam in the last 12 months, is into his ninth Wimbledon semi-final – only Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer have been in more – where he will face either Guido Pella or Roberto Bautista Agut and will be confident of making Sunday’s showdown.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)