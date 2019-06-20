Climate protesters interrupt speech by UK finance minister Hammond



June 20, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Climate change protesters briefly interrupted a high-profile speech by British finance minister Philip Hammond to leaders of the country’s financial services industry on Thursday.

Several protesters, shouting slogans, prevented Hammond from speaking for a few minutes before being ushered out of a hall in London’s Mansion House. Hammond resumed his speech shortly afterwards.

