Clemson reveals 14 more players tested positive for COVID-19



FILE PHOTO: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view as LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap in the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; A general view as LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap in the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

June 27, 2020

National power Clemson announced Friday that 14 more football players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school has revealed 37 positive tests for football players over the past three weeks, including 21 last week.

Overall, Clemson has conducted 430 tests since June 1, and 47 have come back positive — 43 student-athletes and four staff members.

According to the university, none of the positive tests had resulted in a hospitalization.

“Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals for a period of at least 10 days,” the athletic department announced in a statement. “Known close contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in voluntary activity during that period.”

Clemson lists 120 players on its football roster, meaning nearly one-third of coach Dabo Swinney’s squad has tested positive.

South Carolina has recently become a “hot spot” for coronavirus cases. On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,273 new cases, the second-highest in a single day for the state.

At least 694 deaths statewide are attributed to the coronavirus by the South Carolina DHEC.

Also Friday, Texas Tech announced it has 23 positive test results between football players and staff. The school said 21 of the people who tested positive have recovered from the illness. Texas Tech said it tested 197 athletes, coaches and staff members.

While Clemson and Texas Tech battle a high number of positive tests, Maryland of the Big Ten and Wyoming of the Mountain West each reported zero positive tests.

Maryland said it tested 105 student-athletes without a positive. Wyoming recently tested 94 student-athletes, raising its total to 262 negative tests, according to WyoSports.net.

“I do think we have a great plan here,” Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl said of the athletic department to WyoSports.net. “Guys are following the protocol.”

–Field Level Media