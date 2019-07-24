Clariant CEO exits after less than a year on the job



FILE PHOTO: A woman stands next to a logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant ahead of a news conference to present the company's full-year results, in Zurich, Switzerland, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A woman stands next to a logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant ahead of a news conference to present the company's full-year results, in Zurich, Switzerland, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager/File Photo

July 24, 2019

ZURICH (Reuters) – Clariant <CLN.S> Chief Executive Ernesto Ochiello resigned abruptly after less than a year on the job, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker said on Wednesday.

Hariolf Kottmann, the former CEO and board chairman, will assume leadership duties on an interim basis until a successor is found, the company said. Ochiello is exiting in the midst of negotiations with 25% stakeholder Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) <2010.SE> over the future of the business area high performance materials.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Riham Alkousaa)