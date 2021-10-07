City of London backs ‘retain and explain’ for two slavery linked statues



Statue of former twice Lord Mayor of London, William Beckford is seen in the Guildhall, City of London, Britain September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Huw Jones Statue of former twice Lord Mayor of London, William Beckford is seen in the Guildhall, City of London, Britain September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – Representatives of the City of London municipal authority on Thursday voted in favour of retaining in their Guildhall ceremonial home two statues linked to the transatlantic slave trade.

Councillors agreed to add plaques to statues of former Lord Mayor William Beckford and merchant John Cass to explain how they profited from the slave trade.

