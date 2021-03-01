Trending

Citizens rally against COVID-19 lockdowns in the Netherlands

Dutch police arrested several demonstrators as they broke up a demonstration of several hundreds of people who protested against the coronavirus lockdown and curfew on Museum Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:11 AM PT – Monday, March 1, 2021

Hundreds of people rallied against coronavirus-related lockdowns in the Netherlands over the weekend. Protesters gathered in central Amsterdam on Sunday, where they expressed how lockdowns have failed to bring down COVID-19 case rates and deaths. Many went as far as to call the restrictions “mostly useless.”

Demonstrators said the Dutch economy, along with the rest of the world, has been badly damaged by the lockdowns. Despite this, COVID-19 is still widely present in the country.

The demonstrators also pointed to the absurdity of harsh restrictive measures.

“If they really want to ban every risk of every possible death then they should also ban using cars, they should also ban using stairs in a home, they should also use beds because a lot of people die in their beds,” stated Petra Boonstra, a Dutch anti-lockdown protester. “I mean, it’s completely crazy.”

Protesters also called on the Dutch government to follow the example of Sweden and lift coronavirus restrictions.

Dutch riot police enclose a group of demonstrators who refused to leave after police broke up a demonstration of hundreds of people who protested against the coronavirus lockdown and curfew on Museum Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The group was eventually allowed to leave. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

