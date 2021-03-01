Citizens rally against COVID-19 lockdowns in the Netherlands

OAN Newsroom

Hundreds of people rallied against coronavirus-related lockdowns in the Netherlands over the weekend. Protesters gathered in central Amsterdam on Sunday, where they expressed how lockdowns have failed to bring down COVID-19 case rates and deaths. Many went as far as to call the restrictions “mostly useless.”

Demonstrators said the Dutch economy, along with the rest of the world, has been badly damaged by the lockdowns. Despite this, COVID-19 is still widely present in the country.

AMSTERDAM

oggi sole temperature miti..

Ma anche tanta libertà… Peaceful anti Coronavirus lockdown protest in Amsterdam today as locals enjoyed the spring weather against the 'stay at home' measures. pic.twitter.com/QBMaQ97jzJ — 88Fieri d'essere italiani (@d_essere) March 1, 2021

The demonstrators also pointed to the absurdity of harsh restrictive measures.

“If they really want to ban every risk of every possible death then they should also ban using cars, they should also ban using stairs in a home, they should also use beds because a lot of people die in their beds,” stated Petra Boonstra, a Dutch anti-lockdown protester. “I mean, it’s completely crazy.”

Protesters also called on the Dutch government to follow the example of Sweden and lift coronavirus restrictions.