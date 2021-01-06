Citizens gather in Washington, D.C. for ‘Save America Rally’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:39 AM PT – Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Thousands of patriots have arrived in Washington, D.C. to participate in the ‘Save America Rally’ as citizens across the country continue to demand a full investigation into election fraud.

Rally participants have called on Congress to decertify fraudulent election results in contested states. Many have asserted Joe Biden’s purported victory is illegal and Democrat attempts to impose their far-left rule will fail.

“This thing’s going to turn out right. I declare unto you that Donald Trump is going to remain the President of the United States of America. We’re not going to fall to socialism. We’re not going to fall to communism. We’re not going to fall to Antifa. We’re not going to bow to Black Lives Matter. We’re going to bow to the King of Kings, and the Lord of Lords, the Alpha, the Omega, the beginning and the end. You hear me and you hear me well. God is still God in America. Can I get a witness? Amen.”

–Greg Locke, pastor – Global Vision Bible Church

President Trump has responded to the out-pour of support by assuring demonstrators he recognizes all their sentiments. He said, “Americans have had enough of radical left Democrats trying to steal the election.”

#HappeningNow: Historic crowds in Washington DC in support of President Trump and honest elections. @OANN pic.twitter.com/d3ytJTCeDv — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) January 6, 2021

On Tuesday, the President claimed the nation’s capitol is being inundated with people who won’t take it anymore. Additionally, he warned Antifa members to stay out of Washington, D.C. This comes as President Trump continues his push to designate Antifa as a terrorist group.

Washington is being inundated with people who don’t want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won’t take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, he’s slated to address the crowd of supporters while Congress convenes to vote on the electoral vote count. One America News will provide full coverage of the President’s remarks.