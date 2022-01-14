Citigroup reaches 99% compliance on U.S. staff vaccine mandate



FILE PHOTO: A Citibank sign is seen outside of a bank outlet in New York March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Citibank sign is seen outside of a bank outlet in New York March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) – About 99% of Citigroup Inc’s staff in the United States have complied with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements, the bank’s Head of Human Resources Sara Wechter said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Citi staff in the U.S. who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 14 will be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless they are granted an exemption, Reuters reported last week, citing a memo. (https://bit.ly/3Gu0qI6)

Wall Street banks and investment firms have been more proactive than other sectors in requiring that employees return to offices. Many of those moves have been derailed by the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has postponed its return to office plan for U.S. staff by another two weeks.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)