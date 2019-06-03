Citigroup names Ida Liu head of North America private bank: memo



FILE PHOTO: Ida Liu, Citi Private Bank's Global Market Manager for New York, speaks during the Reuters Global Wealth Management 2016 Summit in New York City, New York, U.S., June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Ida Liu, Citi Private Bank's Global Market Manager for New York, speaks during the Reuters Global Wealth Management 2016 Summit in New York City, New York, U.S., June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc has named Ida Liu to head its private bank in North America, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Liu replaces Tracey Warson, who the bank announced in April would take on a more advisory role in the business as chairman.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Tom Brown)