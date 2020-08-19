Citigroup files lawsuit against two more lenders



FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

August 19, 2020

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc <C.N> is suing two more lenders, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management, for allegedly refusing to return a combined $237 million that was mistakenly sent out by the bank, court documents showed.

The fresh lawsuit comes after Citigroup won a small victory on Tuesday in its battle to recoup nearly $900 million it mistakenly sent to creditors of troubled cosmetics company Revlon Inc <REV.N>.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)