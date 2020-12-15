Citigroup appoints Peter Kimpel as head of BCMA for Germany and Austria

December 15, 2020

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Tuesday appointed Peter Kimpel as the bank’s head of banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) for Germany and Austria.

Kimpel’s appointment was announced in a memo by Phil Drury, head of Citi’s BCMA for EMEA, to whom Kimpel will report.

Kimpel joined Citigroup from Barclays where he was head of banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and has also served as a partner at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)