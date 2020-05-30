Cities respond to ‘8 Can’t Wait’ campaign to end police violence

OAN Newsroom

Officials nationwide have responded to a new database going viral, which is advising law enforcement agencies on which policies can be used to make communities safer. This came after anti-police violence advocacy group Campaign Zero released their ‘8 Can’t Wait‘ analysis this week.

In it, they detailed eight policies they believe can be used to reduce police violence.

Campaign Zero has launched #8cantwait to highlight eight specific reforms local communities can adopt to reduce police violence by up to 72%. Visit https://t.co/L2GnHCMYsj to see how your community stacks up, and how you can get involved. pic.twitter.com/uAPCJaJbEB — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 3, 2020

Officials from Pennsylvania, Idaho and Florida have responded to the campaign by vowing to match their practices to what the analysis suggests.

“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has already begun a full review of our policies to make sure we are embracing and following all eight principles,” announced Pittsburgh Chief of Staff Dan Gilman.

The ‘8 Can’t Wait’ analysis was released in response to the death of George Floyd, which has prompted massive protests nationwide. Demonstrators have called on state officials to look at their local policing practices.

Campaign Zero’s 2016 study came up with eight policies in 100 big cities across the U.S. that can reduce police violence by up to 72% if implemented. The study showed which policies these cities are implementing or neglecting, including chokeholds, de-escalation techniques and enforcing duty to intervene.

However, some law enforcement officials have warned these policies may not be enough to reach the goal of the campaign. They further argued any tool or use of force can be misused.

“You can’t just take every tool an officer has that is going to save their life because somebody else has misused it,” explained Meridian Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea. “If you go out, you hire good people, you can make them become be good police officers.”

Police agencies have advised one another to ensure officers are properly trained and to make sure they are held accountable. They have also called other agencies to look beyond the policies detailed in the ‘8 Can’t Wait’ analysis to actively formulate measures to ensure their communities feel safe.

