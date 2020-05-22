Cities offer free COVID-19 tests amid growing protests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:55 AM PT — Saturday, June 6, 2020

Some cities began offering free coronavirus testing following this week’s George Floyd protests. According to reports, this included San Francisco, Seattle and Louisville.

Fears over a potential jump in cases motivated the move, as social distancing orders are being ignored by demonstrators across the nation. Many participants have said they’re willing to put their lives at risk to promote justice and end police brutality.

However, health experts have warned their actions could cause the U.S. to double back on the progress already made in flattening the curve.

“We know that African American and Latino populations, other disenfranchised minorities, not only have a higher risk of getting the disease, but many have worse outcomes,” explained Dr. John Raymond.

On Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are in free fall, along with hospitalizations. He added he’s cautiously optimistic that America is “on right path.”