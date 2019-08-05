Citi names head of EMEA commercial banking



FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Monday named Raymond Gatcliffe as head of commercial banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Gatcliffe, who joined the company in 1994, will be based in London.

He will report to Sunil Garg, global head of Citi Commercial Bank, and David Livingstone, chief executive officer of the bank’s EMEA unit.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)