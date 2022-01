FILE PHOTO: The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

January 21, 2022

(Reuters) – Citigroup said on Friday it has asked vaccinated staff in the New York Tri-State area to prepare for a return to office from Feb. 7, according to a person familiar with the matter.

