CIA Dir.: Isis, Al-Qaeda no longer considered the most dangerous transnational terrorist groups

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

CIA Director William Burns said ISIS and Al-Qaeda are no longer considered the most dangerous transnational terror groups. He made the assertion in the Intelligence Community’s Annual Threat Assessment report released Tuesday night.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines backed up that assessment during her testimony before the Senate Intel Committee Wednesday. Haines added, while ISIS and Al-Qaeda still wish to attack the U.S., neither have the capacity to do so.

“So with regard to global terrorism, ISIS and Al-Qaeda remain the most pressing threats to US interests overseas as was noted,” Haines said. “These groups seek to conduct attacks inside the United States, but sustained counter terrorism pressure has broadly degraded their capabilities.”

In the meantime, Haines said China, Iran, North Korea and Russia now pose the biggest threats. She stated all four have “demonstrated the capability and intent to advance their interests at the expense of the united states and its allies.”