Church officials: Notre Dame Cathedral may not be saved following fire

UPDATED 4:15 PM PT — Thursday, December 26, 2019

Church officials are saying there is a 50 percent chance the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris may not be saved. This week, representatives said recovery teams will attempt to remove scaffolding from the fragile structure in February, which could lead to further collapse.

The scaffolding, which was constructed during the ongoing renovations, was still inside the building when the cathedral caught fire in April.

Due to the fire damage, the church was unable to hold Christmas services for the first time in 200 years.

“There is a heartache because we are used to Notre Dame,” said Rector Patrick Chauvet. “The mass there is extraordinary and in the same time it is Christmas, the celebration of hope.”

Officials said full reconstruction work isn’t likely to begin until 2021.