Christmas tree app updates tradition in Estonia



Taavi Sepp with his wife Katrin Sagur and children, Richard and Karl Johan, use a mobile application to find and harvest their Christmas tree near Kuuresaare, Estonia December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Janis Laizans Taavi Sepp with his wife Katrin Sagur and children, Richard and Karl Johan, use a mobile application to find and harvest their Christmas tree near Kuuresaare, Estonia December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

December 21, 2019

KURESSAARE, Estonia (Reuters) – Estonians have always headed to the forests in their thousands to cut down Christmas trees, but these days they will probably have a smartphone in their hands.

The state forestry company of Estonia, a country where almost all government services are available online, has launched a mobile application which allows people to search for their trees and pay for them.

“It is a nice feeling to bring your own tree from the forest,” said Katrin Sagur, who went with her husband and kids this week to pick out a Christmas tree using the app.

(Reporting by Janis Laizans; Writing by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Giles Elgood)