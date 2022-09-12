Christie: DOJ has a pretty good chance in its appeal of Trump’s request for a special master

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:41 PM PT – Monday, September 12, 2022

Former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (R-N.J.) thinks that the DOJ could have success in its appeal for the 45th President Donald J. Trump’s request for a special master.

Christie was critical of the former President on Sunday’s show of ABC’s This Week. There, he said that the DOJ had asked Trump for the documents that were found in his Florida home for 16 months. He claimed that the department “had no choice” in taking the unprecedented action of raiding his Mar-a-Lago home. However, Trump has pushed back on these claims by saying he was cooperative when needed.

Christie claimed that only the current executive can assert executive privilege, giving the DOJ a good case for an appeal.

“There’s only one executive who can assert the privilege and that’s the one who is the current executive- Joe Biden,” Christie said. “A previous executive can’t exert executive privilege when they’re not the executive no longer. Biden will not exert executive privilege over these documents. I think the idea that some of these documents are somehow attorney client privilege is gonna be a bit of a reach and I think they’re gonna have to show, in some respect they have a good faith basis to make that claim. So, I think that the DOJ has a pretty good chance on appeal.”

Trump argued that the search warrant itself was over-broad. The judge ruled that he could be harmed by improper disclosure of the sensitive information seized.