Chris Cuomo breaks silence on brothers sexual harassment accusations

FILE - This combination file photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York on May 15, 2019, left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking during a news conference in New York on March 23, 2020. CNN host Chris Cuomo told viewers on Monday, March 1, 2021, that he ‘obviously’ could not cover the charges against his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New York's leader has been accused of sexual harassment by two women who work in state government. But Chris Cuomo said he understands CNN has to cover it, and said he cares profoundly about the issues brought up by the women who have accused his brother. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – This combination file photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York on May 15, 2019, left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking during a news conference in New York on March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/File)

UPDATED 7:06 AM PT – Tuesday, March 2, 2021

CNN reporter Chris Cuomo has finally responded to the multiple sexual harassment claims made against his brother.

During his broadcast on Monday night, Chris commented on the recent scandal involving his New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) by stating he “obviously” cannot cover the claims due to a conflict of interest.

“Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother and obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother,” stated the reporter. “Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.”

His remarks have been criticized as holding a double-standard as the anchor held multiple interviews with his brother last year.

