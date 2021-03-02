Chris Cuomo breaks silence on brothers sexual harassment accusations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:06 AM PT – Tuesday, March 2, 2021

CNN reporter Chris Cuomo has finally responded to the multiple sexual harassment claims made against his brother.

During his broadcast on Monday night, Chris commented on the recent scandal involving his New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) by stating he “obviously” cannot cover the claims due to a conflict of interest.

“Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother and obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother,” stated the reporter. “Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.”

>> @ChrisCuomo at the top of @CuomoPrimeTime tonight: "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so." pic.twitter.com/G49mZYTG4D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021

His remarks have been criticized as holding a double-standard as the anchor held multiple interviews with his brother last year.

