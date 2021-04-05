Chris Christie: Biden is lying to the American people

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:38 AM PT – Monday, April 5, 2021

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has accused Joe Biden of lying to the American people.

In an interview Sunday, the Republican said Biden was lying about the new election bill in Georgia. The legislation aims to ensure elections are protected from voter fraud.

Christie also commented on the MLB’s decision to move this season’s All-Star Game out of the state. He called the move a symptom of what’s happening in our country right now.

“Joe Biden has broken his own rule, 84 days, and now he’s lying to the American people,” stated the Republican. “He’s lying about this bill…he’s lying to the American people about it to cause this raging fire he said he was going to put out…I’m very disappointed.”

There are falsehoods being told by the White House about the Georgia voting law to stoke even more division in this country. It only took POTUS 84 days to break his promise to the American people to unite us. He is doing exactly what he regularly accused Donald Trump of doing. https://t.co/vcGB7Cqe2P — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) April 4, 2021

Christie went on to say Biden is lying to cause racial divisions in this country and doing exactly what he accused President Trump of doing.