Chinese warships spotted near Japanese islands

UPDATED 8:11 AM PT – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Japan is sounding the alarm on Chinese military activities near its disputed territory. On Monday, Japan’s Defense Ministry reported seeing Chinese and Russian warships near the Senkaku Islands, which Beijing lays territorial claim to.

Japan's Defense Ministry said 2 Chinese guided-missile destroyers & a supply ship sailed through waters between Okinawa's main island & Miyako Island Jun 30. These months have seen intense Russo-Chinese activities in Japanese waters. Via @kyodo_english https://t.co/T9vhnCWqAl pic.twitter.com/DYB1hCXcMw — South China Sea Connect (@Scs_Connect) July 4, 2022

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara accused the Chinese Communist Party of violating Japan’s national sovereignty as it continues to increase military activities in the East China Sea.

“The Senkaku Islands are an inherent part of Japan’s territory historically and under international law,” said Kihara. “The government will deal with the matter calmly, but firmly to protect our country’s land, territorial waters and air space.”

The Chinese vessels are believed to have entered the contested area to avoid a typhoon. However, Chinese officials have recently spoken out regarding Japan’s relationship with Taiwan. In a recent statement, Zhang Meifang, Consul General of China, urged Japan to stay out of China’s internal affairs.