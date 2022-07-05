Trending

Chinese warships spotted near Japanese islands

A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flags outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)



UPDATED 8:11 AM PT – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Japan is sounding the alarm on Chinese military activities near its disputed territory. On Monday, Japan’s Defense Ministry reported seeing Chinese and Russian warships near the Senkaku Islands, which Beijing lays territorial claim to.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara accused the Chinese Communist Party of violating Japan’s national sovereignty as it continues to increase military activities in the East China Sea.

“The Senkaku Islands are an inherent part of Japan’s territory historically and under international law,” said Kihara. “The government will deal with the matter calmly, but firmly to protect our country’s land, territorial waters and air space.”

The Chinese vessels are believed to have entered the contested area to avoid a typhoon. However, Chinese officials have recently spoken out regarding Japan’s relationship with Taiwan. In a recent statement, Zhang Meifang, Consul General of China, urged Japan to stay out of China’s internal affairs.

