Chinese reports on U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong ‘have gone from irresponsible to dangerous’: State Department



FILE PHOTO: Protesters react after tear gas was fired by the police during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms outside Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: Protesters react after tear gas was fired by the police during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms outside Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

August 9, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Official Chinese media reports about a U.S. diplomat who met with student leaders of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement “have gone from irresponsible to dangerous” and must stop, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

“Chinese authorities know full well, our accredited consular personnel are just doing their jobs, just like diplomats from every other country,” Ortagus added in tweet.

