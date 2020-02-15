Chinese regulator promises to help firms resume work amid virus outbreak



Employees work on a production line manufacturing face masks at a factory, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China February 15, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

February 15, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s market regulator announced on Saturday policies to encourage companies to resume work amid a coronavirus outbreak, saying it would accelerate the approval process for production licenses.

The State Administration for Market Regulation would also facilitate online reporting for merger and acquisition deals, as well as anti-monopoly reviews, it said in a statement on its website.

