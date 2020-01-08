Trending

Chinese officials increase safety precautions in response to mysterious illness outbreak

Health surveillance officer use device to check temperature of passengers before the immigration counters at International airport in Hong Kong, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:35 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Officials in China are looking to keep people safe as a mysterious illness outbreak threatened travelers in the new year. On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy released a travel warning for the city of Wuhan, citing an outbreak of unknown cause.

While the travel advisory has only been issued in one province, nearby areas like Hong Kong are preparing to increase safety measures as well.

“The border entry-exit control points have enhanced health surveillance and inspection. Medical personnel have been advised to stay alert and quarantine the suspected cases as early as possible. The Hong Kong Food and Health Bureau will keep in close contact with the World Health Organization.” – Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of Hong Kong

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference at the Office of the Chief Executive in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

59 people are receiving treatment for the illness, which was described as being similar to pneumonia. It is still being investigated.

The increase in travel security came in preparation for the thousands who will travel to visit family during the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, which will start on January 25th.

Commuters wear protection masks inside a subway train in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE