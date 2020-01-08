Chinese officials increase safety precautions in response to mysterious illness outbreak

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Officials in China are looking to keep people safe as a mysterious illness outbreak threatened travelers in the new year. On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy released a travel warning for the city of Wuhan, citing an outbreak of unknown cause.

While the travel advisory has only been issued in one province, nearby areas like Hong Kong are preparing to increase safety measures as well.

“The border entry-exit control points have enhanced health surveillance and inspection. Medical personnel have been advised to stay alert and quarantine the suspected cases as early as possible. The Hong Kong Food and Health Bureau will keep in close contact with the World Health Organization.” – Carrie Lam, Chief Executive of Hong Kong

59 people are receiving treatment for the illness, which was described as being similar to pneumonia. It is still being investigated.

The increase in travel security came in preparation for the thousands who will travel to visit family during the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, which will start on January 25th.