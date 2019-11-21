Chinese national indicted in U.S. on economic espionage charges: Justice Dept



A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen ahead of the release of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky A general view of the Department of Justice building is seen ahead of the release of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

November 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Chinese national who worked for Monsanto before it was purchased by Bayer AG was indicted on Thursday on charges of stealing trade secrets, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Haitao Xiang, 42, who was employed by Monsanto from 2008 to 2017, was stopped by federal officials at a U.S. airport before he could board a flight to China carrying proprietary farming software, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)