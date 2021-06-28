Chinese export insurer chose DIFC for first office in Middle East



June 28, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – China Export and Credit Insurance Corp (SINOSURE) has chosen Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as the location for its first office in the Middle East, the Dubai Media Office said on Monday.

SINOSURE is a state-funded and policy-oriented insurance company established to promote China’s foreign economic, trade development and cooperation on a non-profit basis.

SINOSURE aims to further support China’s national Belt and Road initiative, and other interests, as well as promoting the development of China’s foreign trade and investment, the statement said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kim Coghill)